BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.