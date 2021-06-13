BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $417,982.67 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,614.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.