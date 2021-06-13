The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,900 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,640 shares of company stock valued at $819,940.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

