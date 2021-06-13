The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,210 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,299,985 shares of company stock worth $34,703,390. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

