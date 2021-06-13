Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.