Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.18.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE HWM opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

