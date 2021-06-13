Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,495 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,776,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

