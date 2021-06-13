Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 928 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

