State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,360 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $1,585,830. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

