Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Textainer Group worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $32.62 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

