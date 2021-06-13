Kirsten A. Lynch Sells 6,344 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.