Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

