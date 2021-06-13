BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $204,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.