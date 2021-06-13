BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $208,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $41.68 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

