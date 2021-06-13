Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 123.9% in May

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the May 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of China has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.
Bank of China Company Profile
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.
