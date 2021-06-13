LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.50. LSI Industries shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 87,628 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

