Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

