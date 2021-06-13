Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 96.31 ($1.26). 114,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 190,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

In other news, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 100,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61). Also, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 40,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24). Insiders acquired 147,656 shares of company stock worth $14,142,632 over the last quarter.

