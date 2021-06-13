Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.