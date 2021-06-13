Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $214,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 907,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

