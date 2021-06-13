BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.03% of MYR Group worth $217,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

