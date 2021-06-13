BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Belden worth $228,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

