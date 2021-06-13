Comparing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DouYu International alerts:

This table compares DouYu International and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 1.46% 1.91% 1.50% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DouYu International and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 83.37%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 1.77 $74.41 million $0.23 34.87 Chindata Group $280.63 million 21.62 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -332.20

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DouYu International beats Chindata Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.