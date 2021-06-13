Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,897.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $92.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.