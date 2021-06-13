Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after buying an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $6,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

