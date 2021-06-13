SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $548,781.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

