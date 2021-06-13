Antoine Marcos Sells 30,000 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoine Marcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 51,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 167,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

