Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

