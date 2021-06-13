AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Head-To-Head Review

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.12% 9.59% 0.95% AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and AmeriServ Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 2 1 0 1.67 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus target price of $109.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and AmeriServ Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 4.97 $331.15 million $3.73 31.17 AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.09 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats AmeriServ Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.