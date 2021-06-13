1,180 Shares in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.91. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $303.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

