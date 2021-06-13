American International Group Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.60 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

