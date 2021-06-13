American International Group Inc. Has $372,000 Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

