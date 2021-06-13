Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVN opened at $14.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

