Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $103.91 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $487,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,241. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

