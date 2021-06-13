American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $994,357.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $234.26 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

