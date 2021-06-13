Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,916 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,574 shares of company stock valued at $13,977,140. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

