Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE DY opened at $80.97 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

