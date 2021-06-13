HighTower Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $13,074,802. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

