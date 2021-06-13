Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR opened at $516.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $582.53. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.55 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

