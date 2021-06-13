Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $293,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,602 shares during the period.

Shares of BFEB opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

