Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,998 Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Teledyne FLIR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teledyne FLIR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Teledyne FLIR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.12. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Teledyne FLIR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,724 shares of company stock worth $20,086,181 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

