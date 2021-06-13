American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,268,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,712,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $17,370,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 358,583 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.