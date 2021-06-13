Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $527,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

MSGE opened at $89.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

