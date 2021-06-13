NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:NS opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

