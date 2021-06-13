Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,677 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,660,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,801,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113,738 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX opened at $37.80 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07.

