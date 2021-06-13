BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 70.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB opened at $21.45 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

