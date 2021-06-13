BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 8,388 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of TrueBlue worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $29.35 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

