BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 23,047 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUMP. B. Riley raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,893. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

