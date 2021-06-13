BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

