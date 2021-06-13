Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

